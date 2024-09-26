Watu Credit, boda boda associations join forces to tackle motorcycle theft

Boda Boda stakeholders and Watu Credit in Lower Eastern met in Kibwezi and Wote, Makueni County, to strengthen efforts to eradicate the recent spate of motorcycle thefts that have afflicted the region.

The meeting comes weeks after the Boda Boda Association of Kenya (BAK) Chairperson, Kevin Mubadi, called on security agencies to intensify efforts to curb the rampant thefts threatening the livelihoods of thousands of boda boda riders.

Speaking in Kibwezi, National Secretary General Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya Nehemiah Kinyua said, “It is vital that we have this engagement with key stakeholders, including security officers, boda boda associations and lenders, to find ways of eliminating instances of theft. What happened in Makindu recently should be a catalyst for action from everyone concerned,”

“Our safety is a shared responsibility, and by joining forces, we can reshape this sector for the better. We are committed to continuous engagement, raising awareness on personal safety, and educating riders on theft prevention measures.” Chris Rumenda, Head of Commercial at Watu.

The meeting resulted in the forming of a multi-stakeholder alliance, which will oversee coordinated efforts between boda boda associations, Watu Credit, and relevant security organs to tackle the rising motorcycle thefts. The alliance aims to disrupt the criminal networks responsible for these thefts and provide long-term solutions for the sector.

Watu Credit continues to empower communities by offering flexible payment plans to motorbike buyers and boda boda riders while enhancing security measures to safeguard their assets.