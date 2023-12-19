Wavinya commissions high-yielding borehole at Machakos G.K Prison

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has commissioned a high-yielding borehole at the Machakos G.K Prison to address the escalating water demand in the county.

Wavinya said the borehole, drilled in collaboration with a Korean NGO will ensure sustainable access to clean water and secure a consistent water supply for residents.

Consequently, the Governor noted that a solar-powered pump has been installed to eliminated high power bills.

“In an effort to meet the ever increasing demand for water in Machakos Municipality, I am happy to see yet another major breakthrough in my commitment to have Machakos residents have steady access to clean water,” said Wavinya.

The governor urged residents to subscribe to eco-friendly solutions for water access in an effort to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Simultaneously, the government has achieved an impressive 84% completion of Phase 1 of the Thwake Dam.

The project, upon completion, is anticipated to supply water to Machakos, Konza Techno City, Makueni, and Kitui Counties, addressing perennial water challenges in the Ukambani region.

This is part of the government’s strategy to fortify regional food security for a more food and water-secure future.