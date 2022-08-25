Wavinya Ndeti takes over from Mutua as Governor Machakos

Former Lawmaker and Chief Administrative Secretary Wavinya Ndeti has been sworn in as Governor of Machakos County.

The ceremony held at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos Town was attended by outgoing Governor Alfred Mutua.

In her acceptance speech, Wavinya pledged to work with all elected leaders irrespective of how they voted or their political affiliations.

“Thank you to the great people of Machakos for bestowing upon me this great responsibility and the noble duty of leading and working towards the transformation of Machakos County,” she stated

The former Transport CAS committed to deliver her campaign promises by ensuring the County government introduces policies based on integrity, public participation and consultations with leaders.

She said the County government will put a key focus on the agricultureSector by providing affordable farm inputs and market produce for farmers.

In education, Wavinya is promising to improve learning facilities in the county as well as introducing a feeding program for learners in the Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE).

Wavinya defied all odds to become the first ever female Governor of Machakos County after two failed attempts in the 2013 and 2017 general elections.