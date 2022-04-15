Wavinya Ndeti will fly Wiper Party’s flag in Machakos Governor race

Former Transport and Infrastructure Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Wavinya Ndeti will be Wiper Party’s candidate for the Machakos Gubernatorial post in the August 2022 elections.

This is after Mavoko Member of Parliament Patrick Makau, who was challenging her for the right to fly the party’s flag dropped out, opting to rally behind her. The decision was reached after the two were brought together by Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka.

“Giving in is strength. Sacrificing for others is even stronger. Let our unity be our strength. Wavinya Ndeti is a worthy candidate for the Machakos Gubernatorial seat.” Makau said

The Wiper party confirmed that Kalonzo midwifed the deal for the last one week noting that they had to settle for a negotiated settlement in order to produce a winning combination.

“We as the Wiper Party are truly exercising and applying the concept of open & honest dialogue. Let me acknowledge our sacrificial champions who have heeded this call. Our democracy is evolving as it should be for the greater good of the party and Kenyans at large.” Said Kalonzo during the unveiling of Wavinya Ndeti as the party’s sole candidate

After the deal, Wavinya said, “I thank H.E Dr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka and the entire Wiper Party Leadership for their confidence in my abilities to steer Machakos County to greater heights.”

“I am ready to provide strategic leadership, policy direction, a secure environment and set the agenda for achieving social, economic, and political development of our people,” she said

They spoke even as Wiper party leaders affirmed their position that they want Kalozno Musyoka picked as Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August elections.