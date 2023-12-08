Wavinya talks tough, threatens to sack corrupt officials

Governor Wavinya Ndeti has threatened to take action against corrupt and lethargic staff serving in the County Government of Machakos.

Wavinya says she will send all those involved in embezzlement of public funds and absconding duty packing.

“I will not tolerate corruption or its form in my Government. If you are a public officer and engaging in corrupt activities, I will sack you. The same message should sink on staff who have formed the habit of absconding duty. It will not be business as usual,” Wavinya declared after witnessing the swearing-in ceremony of County Executive Committee nominee for Roads, Transport and Public Works, Rita Ndunge.

In the same ceremony, a new member of the County Public Service Board, Christopher Mutie was sworn into office.

The Governor lamented she had received reports of some senior officials in her Government engaging in plunder of public funds.

She demanded of County Executive Committee Members and Chief Officers to take full charge of their respective departments and be proper role models to the staff they lead.

“If you are running a ministry and you are corrupt, I will relieve you of your duties. How do you expect your staff to be if you cannot set a good example” she posed.

Wavinya directed the department of public service to be vigilant and ensure total compliance of all county government staff to the code of conduct in civil service.

“I want it to sink in the minds of all County Government staff that our principal obligation is to offer service to citizens. In this I will not compromise. Absenteeism, late reporting to work and absconding of duty will be dealt with swiftly and firmly,” she said.

The Governor revealed the County Public Service Board in conjunction with the office of the County Secretary was set to kick-off the process of verifying workers’ academic certificates and other documents in a bid to weed out those who had been hired using fake papers.

“If you used fake academic certificates to gain employment with the County Government, start packing in advance because we will soon catch up with you. We cannot reward dishonesty while there are other genuinely qualified people out there qualified to hold the same jobs,” she warned.

The swearing in of the two officials was conducted by the Machakos High Court deputy registrar, Mary Otindo.