Food For Education is a groundbreaking initiative.

Wawira Njiru, the founder of Food For Education initiative has been listed as one of the world’s top young global leaders. The Top Young Global Leaders seeks to recognize and celebrate young people who are making an impact on the world and innovating towards the greater good of the globe.

Wawira’s Food For Education is a non-profit organization that supplies children in public primary schools with nutiritiouc meals. This is carried out in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu. So far, the organization has supported over half a million school-going children. This means that over half a million Kenyan children don’t have to learn hungry or struggle to rush home for food in the middle of a school day.

Wawira’s other accolades include being youngest recipient of the University of South Australia’s alumni award in 2017, being a Rainer Arnhold Fellow, receiving a Builders of Africa Award and receiving a Global Citizen Youth Leadership Award. With the Young Global Leader award, Wanjiru and other recipients will benefit from a fellowship supported by the Aliko Dangote Foundation. She will also receive executive education courses, expeditions and opportunities to collaborate and test ideas among a trusted network of peers.

