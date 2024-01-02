Wayne Rooney: Birmingham City sack manager after just 15 games in charge

Birmingham City have sacked manager Wayne Rooney after just 83 days in charge of the Championship club.

The 38-year-old was appointed on 11 October following the controversial decision to dismiss John Eustace, with Blues sixth in the table.

Since then they have slipped to 20th, Monday’s 3-0 loss at Leeds having been the ninth defeat of his 15-game tenure.

“Football is a results business and I recognise they’ve not been at the level I wanted them to be,” Rooney said.

Professional development coach Steve Spooner will take interim charge for Birmingham, who have also parted company with one of Rooney’s backroom team, former Wolves and Wales midfielder Carl Robinson.

Rooney said he now plans to take a break from the game.

“I would like to thank (co-owners) Tom Wagner and Tom Brady and (chief executive) Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club,” he said.

“However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback.

“I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.”

The appointment of former England captain Rooney, who previously had spells in charge of Derby County and MLS side DC United, bore comparisons with the club’s ill-fated decision to sack Gary Rowett in December 2016 and replace him with a globally-known name in Gianfranco Zola.

But Zola won just twice in 22 games before being sacked in April 2017, to be succeeded by Harry Redknapp.

Since Blues’ new American owners Shelby Companies Limited appointed Rooney, again in the search for global impact, he has also won just two matches – and the board’s hope for successful, more exciting football has not been met.

Rowett, who left Millwall in October, is already being touted as one of the names under consideration to become caretaker boss – a list that also includes former Swansea City and sacked Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper.

Blues are six points clear of the relegation places and travel to Hull City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

They face three crucial league games before the close of the January transfer window – all against teams just above them in the table, Swansea and Middlesbrough at home, either side of Stoke away.

It was always assumed that Rooney, appointed after the last transfer window closed, would be given the January transfer window to put things right.

But the club have opted to act now, giving a new manager time to work on any potential new signings.

Rooney is now the shortest-serving Blues manager, in terms of time period, in their 132-year history. But he lasted two games longer than Redknapp, who, after keeping Blues up, left six weeks into the 2017-18 season after just 13 games.