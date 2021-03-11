Wazee Pamoja League receives sponsorship boost from Sportpesa

Wazee Pamoja League has received a major boost after landing a Ksh 870, 000 sponsorship package from sports gaming company SportPesa.

The sponsorship is a welcome relief for the annual tournament that started 14 years ago and provides an avenue for soccer veterans to bond and keep active in the game.

Speaking while presenting the cheque to the league management at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Jericho, Nairobi, SportPesa CEO Capt. Ronald Karauri lauded the league for providing a platform to keep football legends active saying it was also a perfect opportunity for SportPesa to mark their return to supporting development of football in the country.

“Everybody knows our brand. The investment we made in sports was not by mistake and we bonded very well with all sports disciplines. We have remained active despite the one and half year interruption. We are back and plan to build from where we left,” He said.

The annual tournament has resumed with 10 clubs, among them Paradiso from Jericho, Green Yard from Buruburu, Cruze from Umoja, Friends Zone from Umoja and Jambo from Uhuru estate participating.

Other teams comprising legendary players include Tipples from Jericho, Paris Sports from Umoja, Five Q from Uhuru, Teasers from Buruburu and Two Two Seven from Jerusalem estate.

Some of the veterans playing in the league include former AFC Leopards players Omar Shaban, Maurice Shikanda and Ibrahim Shikanda, William Odidi, Fred Arocho, Collins Gatuso and Isaiah Ougo.

Former Tusker FC and Kenya International Osborne Monday, whose team Cruz FC were 3-1 winners in an entertaining match against Tipples FC on Sunday, also plays in the league.