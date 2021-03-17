Wazito beat South Sudan national team in friendly match

Wazito FC beat South Sudan national team 2-1, in a friendly match played at the Moi International Sports Center Annex.

Wazito took the lead in the 10th minute as Whyvonne Isuza beautifully controlled a cross from Boniface Omondi before firing it past South Sudan goalkeeper Majak Mawith.

This provided the platform of some impressive play from Wazito who toyed with the South Sudan midfield.

It came as no surprise when the goal scorer turned the provider as he deftly set up Michael Owino to double the lead in the 21st minute.

The teams went at the break with Wazito comfortably leading 2-0 and it seemed like complacency would be their greatest undoing.

It wasn’t to be the case as Wazito started off the second half on the front seat and were unlucky not to add more goals.

Coach Francis Kimanzi, opted to a wholesale change that disoriented the free flowing football and it was little wonder that South Sudan pulled a goal back in the 79th minute when Makueth Wol Akeen rose high to head the ball home from a corner kick.

Makueth almost leveled scores in the 87th minute only for him to fluff his lines by misfiring his shot. Wazito held on to win.

