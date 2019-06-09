Wazito FC book position in 2019/2020 Kenya KPL season

Wazito FC sealed their position Sunday in the 2019/2020 Kenya Premier League season, after thrashing a visiting St Joseph Youth 7-1 in a National Super League match played at Camp Toyoyo Grounds.

Kisumu All Stars have also been promoted to the top tier league after defeating an already relegated Thika United side by the same margin.

After an impressive performance season that saw them register 81 points after 38 rounds of matches, Wazito FC are set to make their Kenya Premier League comeback after thrashing St Joseph Youth 7-1 to win the National Super League title.

Joseph Waithera set the ball running for the hosts in the 4th minute, finishing Paul Acquah’s sublime pass, before the Ghanaian doubled the advantage moments later.

Midfielder Amos Asembeka scored Wazito’s 3rd and 4th goal, before Waithera, for the 2nd time in the match, found the back of the net.

Striker Dennis Onyango made it six, before Waithera bagged a hattrick from the spot to earn Ken Ambani maximum points, while Elembo John scored the only goal for the Nakuru-based side in the 86th minute.

Meanwhile, Kisumu All-Stars defeated relegated Thika United 7-1 to finish second in the league and earn automatic promotion to the top-tier.

Elsewhere, despite defeating Eldoret Youth 4-2, Nairobi Stima finished third and will face Posta Rangers in the promotion/relegation play-offs.