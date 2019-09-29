Wazito FC register first win of 2019/2020 KPL season

Kenya Premier League new boys, Wazito FC, registered their first win of the 2019/2020 season after a 2-0 win away to ZOO FC.

Wazito FC came into this match at the back of two draws and a loss in their first three matches of the 2019/2020 Kenya Premier League season.

With the first half ending in a barren draw, Victor Ndinya put Wazito ahead at the Kericho Green Stadium in the 47th minute, before Elvis Rupia’s late strike confirmed the first haul of three points since the team’s return to the top flight.

In other matches, KCB were 2-1 winners over Kakamega Homeboyz at the Machakos County Stadium, while AFC Leopards were the biggest winners of Gameweek 4 following their 4-0 rout of Chemelil.

Elsewhere, the Kenya U15 National team beat Kamukunji All Stars 3-2 to win the inaugural FKF Elite League in a match played at Camp Toyoyo Grounds.

Midfielder Kevin Wangaya was further named top scorer with 9 goals. Kariobangi Sharks won the U13 Category following their 2-2 draw with Mathare Youth Talent.

Sharks forward Kevin Wambua took home the U13 top scorers’ prize with 18 goals.