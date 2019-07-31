Wazito FC sign Ugandan attacking midfielder Mansoor Safi Agu

Kenyan Premier League newbies Wazito FC, have signed Ugandan attacker, Mansoor Safi Agu.

The signing has been confirmed in Wazito’s website saying the player has joined them from High School.

Sporting Director Solomon Alubala affirmed that the signing illustrates the faith the team has in young players who hold the future of the club.

“Mansoor is a fantastic player. At his age, he has unique abilities and focus that will take him far. We are happy that he chose us to formally launch his professional career after High School”, he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Mansoor was a student at Kubuli Secondary School situated in Kampala City.

The teen striker who was also being monitored by some leading Ugandan clubs has featured for under 17 and under 20 Uganda national teams.

He has also played for Kyebando FC and Macikz FC in Uganda.