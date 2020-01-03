Wazito FC signs three new players

Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC has completed the signing of three players ahead of the second phase of the Kenyan Premier League season that will start this weekend.

Wazito has signed defender Dennis Sikhayi from AFC Leopards while Kennedy Owino and Dennis Ng’ang’a join the team from KCB.

Sikhayi, who plays as a right-back as well as right-winger has previously played for Nakuru All Stars and Western Stima.

Meanwhile, Awendo based football club Sony Sugar Fc that was expelled from the Kenyan Premier League due to financial constraints and failure to honour matches has been promised of its revival by Migori County Governor Okoth Obado.

Obado has promised to team up with football stakeholders within the county to sponsor the team that was relegated to the lower tier.

Kenyan Premier League Company decided to expel the team after failing to honour three fixtures against AFC Leopards, Tusker and Zoo FC.

It had been a difficult year for the club with financial difficulties plaguing their day-to-day operations following the withdrawal of their main sponsor, Sony Sugar Factory.