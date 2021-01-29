Wazito see off Homeboyz to extend purple perch in the league

Wazito Fc extended their unbeaten run to five games after beating Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 in an FKF premier league match played at Moi International stadium, Kasarani,Nairobi.

Michael Owino scored the lone goal after 41 minutes to hand the Francis Kimanzi led side the maximum points.

The win moves Wazito to the third position on the league standings with 20 points from 10 games same as second placed Tusker FC who have a superior goal aggregate .KCB is perched at the top on 21 points.

A total of four matches are lined up on Saturday 30, January:

City Stars Vs Kariobangi Sharks

Sofapaka Vs Vihiga United.

KCB Vs Ulinzi

AFC Leopards Vs Posta Rangers

Sunday 31,January 2021

Nzoia Vs Zoo

Bandari Vs Gor Mahia

Tsuker Vs Mathare United

