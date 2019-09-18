WB officials visit Kenya’s early grade learning projects

A delegation of World Bank officials is on a 7 day learning visit to Kenya’s Early Grade reading and mathematics programmes.

The delegation wants to study how Kenya has implemented the two programmes.

Speaking at a session with the delegation at Jogoo House, Director General in the Ministry of Education, Elyas Abdi said the two programmes had greatly improved the teaching and learning of English, Kiswahili and Mathematics in the early grades in Primary education.

The Ministry of Education has been implementing the two programmes in schools for the last five years.

The delegation will visit primary schools in Nairobi and Kiambu Counties to get first-hand information about curriculum delivery through classroom observation.

The Tusome Programme is funded by USAID at a cost of 53.8 Million USD, while the Early Grade mathematics, popularly known as Kenya Primary Education Development (PRIEDE) is funded by Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

They target 23,000 public primary schools.

Similar programmes are being implemented in Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Nepal, Tanzania, Senegal, Sudan, and Mozambique.