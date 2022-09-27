We are grateful, Cabinet nominees tell President Ruto

Several Cabinet nominees have expressed gratitude to President William Ruto for giving them an opportunity to join the executive branch of Government.

The President on Tuesday named his Cabinet ahead of vetting by various Parliamentary Committees.

Among the notable leaders set to join the cabinet include; Prof. Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u (National Treasury & Planning), Aisha Jumwa (Public Service Gender & Affirmative Action), Aden Barre Duale (Defence) and Alice Muthoni Wahome (Water, Sanitation & Irrigation) and Eliud Owalo (Information, Communication & Digital Economy).

Others include; Alfred Mutua (Foreign & Diaspora Affairs), Moses Kuria (Trade Investment & Industry), Rebecca Miano (East African Community & ASAL Development), Mithika Linturi (Agriculture Livestock Development) and Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads, Transport & Public Works).

In a statement, ICT Cabinet nominee Eliud Owalo expressed his gratitude to President William Ruto for the nomination saying that his appointment served as an opportunity to serve the country and to help the President to deliver on his manifesto.

“I take this early opportunity to sincerely thank the President and Commander in Chief of the Defense Forces of the Republic of Kenya, Dr. William Samoei Ruto for having nominated me to serve Kenyans as the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and the Digital Economy,” he said.

Using his official Twitter handle, Garissa Town MP Aden Duale thanked the Head of State for appointing him Defence Cabinet secretary.

“Thank you my boss, my Friend and my President William Ruto. This afternoon I received the news of my nomination as the next CS for Defence with much honour, joy and humility,” said Duale.

“Duale said that he was humbled for the opportunity to serve the people of Kenya as Cabinet Secretary for Defence.

I thank you my President for your belief in my leadership and for bestowing me with this noble opportunity,” he added.

Soipan Tuya, the Cabinet nominee for Environment and Forestry said that she was ready to serve Kenya diligently.

“I thank the President for appointing me to the position of Cabinet Secretary-a first for Maa women. Today, a Maa pastoralist girl somewhere will get affirmation that indeed, all dreams are valid,” she remarked.