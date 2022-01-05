We are indivisible, OKA principals assure supporters

The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals have allayed fears that they could go separate ways ahead of August 9 general elections.

At a press conference Wednesday, the coalition’s leading lights instead maintained that their pact is watertight and will soon unveil their preferred candidate for the Presidency.

The alliance leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Sen Gideon Moi (KANU), Sen. Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Hon. Cyrus Jirongo (UDP) maintain that claims of looming disintegration of OKA are far-fetched.

“We assure our supporters that as One Kenya Alliance, we are still on course and unrelenting in our pursuit for a just, inclusive and prosperous Kenya. That is a path we shall not deviate from at all costs,” the coalition leaders said in a joint statement read by Jirongo at a Nairobi Hotel.

They insist they are on a political mission and are focused on offering the country an alternative option going into the August polls which have been largely described as a two-horse race pitting Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The five party leaders disclosed that they will retreat from 18th of February to consider recommendations from the technical team, which is currently working on a comprehensive report on who will fly the alliance’s ticket.

“The process to identify our flag-bearer is at an advanced stage. Whoever the flag bearer is, he or she will carry the aspirations of the millions of Kenyans that have entrusted their destiny to the One Kenya Alliance,” the said

“In due course, we shall also formally unveil our presidential candidate.” Senator Moi reiterated