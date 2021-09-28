We are not to blame for rising fuel costs, says EPRA boss

by KBC Videos

The National Treasury, the Ministry of Energy and Parliament are the state agencies that can influence the price of fuel in the country. This is according to Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director General Daniel Kiptoo who told Senators that the regulator had no powers to reduce fuel prices, since it tabulates the pricing using a formula approved Parliament and National Treasury. Kiptoo further says EPRA did not subsidize fuel this month because the National Treasury did not approve use of fuel stabilization fund.

  

