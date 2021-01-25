We are not welcoming KNUT members to KUPPET says Omboko

The Kenya Union of post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has called on the leadership of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) to drop its hard-line stand and sort out its differences with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

KUPPET national chairman, Omboko Milemba said the current stalemate between KNUT and TSC was not healthy for industrial relations, adding that the tough stand by both parties has left more than 200,000 teachers without trade union representation.

Speaking in Siaya town on Sunday after commissioning a welfare bus bought by KUPPET Siaya branch, Milemba who is also the MP for Emuhaya constituency said he was ready to support KNUT Secretary General, Wilson Sossion in the negotiations with TSC which will culminate in the restoration of the sister Union’s membership.

Milemba called on Sossion and the KNUT leadership to withdraw court cases lodged against the teachers’ employer as a sign of good will.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The KUPPET national chairman denied that his union was a beneficiary of the stalemate, adding that no KNUT member had joined them.

He said that KUPPET was registered to serve post primary education institutions and secondary school teachers and therefore cannot accommodate the bulk of KNUT members.

He said that the country needs strong unions for the teachers hence the need to have both KNUT and KUPPET and a strong umbrella for the Kenyan workers.

Tell Us What You Think