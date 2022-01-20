Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has assured that the Ministry of Health (MoH) has reformed and is no longer riddled with scandals.

Speaking Thursday during a retreat organized by the Ministry of Health in conjunction with the Kenya Editor’s Guild in Malindi, the CS noted that he had personally taken charge of a battle against corruption, paving the way for radical changes within the ministry.

Kagwe declared that the Ministry was now clean and the lost glory of Afya house had been restored.

“I am now convinced that now we are Afya House and not Mafia House,” he told the editors.

The Ministry had been reeling from corruption with the mega Covid-19 scam at Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA), shocking the nation at the height of the pandemic.

Close to Ksh8 billion contracts were irregularly dished out to companies that benefited from lucrative Covid-19 tenders, an expose’ that put the CS who was new in the Ministry in the spotlight.

The three-day meeting comes against the backdrop of governance concerns about the health sector.

The CS also said there was need to strengthen the relationship between the media and MoH.

“This is important, as I have no doubt in my mind that what we do in the Ministry is not for our own good but rather for the good of the entire country. Yet, the public cannot know about the good we do, the context we work in, or any other issues for that matter, unless they are well informed of what exactly is happening, largely through your valuable work,” said the CS.

Speaking on health care, the CS said the government has doubled its efforts to ensure the health sector is better prepared to deal with all health challenges including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Adding that the MoH is working on finalising the construction of 50 hospitals by August 2022 as part of the reforms to address the issue of access to healthcare in the country.

“Our guiding principle in this regard has been, His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta’s health agenda, underpinned by a strong desire to deliver on the Universal Health Coverage (UHC),” Kagwe said.

Kagwe reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting primary healthcare adding that steady progress had been made.

“For instance, one of the greatest lessons from our pilot program was the need to shift from input to output financing with a deliberate plan to cushion the most vulnerable in our society. In this regard and following on the desires of His Excellency the President, we identified and registered indigents, that is the most poor, as beneficiaries of a Government-sponsored scheme managed by NHIF. So far, slightly over 1 million households have been registered and are benefiting from this scheme. Just the other day, Treasury released some Kes 6 billion to this scheme for access by the indigents.,” said the CS.

He noted that access to health care, quality of care and affordability are core to the health response.

“Access as you can imagine is the question of availability of functional facilities as close to the people as possible. It’s also about the availability of services, especially those services that require machines and technology. It is also about availability of drugs and other pharmaceutical commodities while the quality of care is about just that, a degree of care that is efficient, efficacious, relevant and responsive to the needs of the seekers of health services.”

“As you can imagine, quality of care is about many factors that cut across clinical and non-clinical issues. And perhaps the non-clinical issues, such as the humane nature in which we treat our patients may even be more important to a majority of our clients. “

“Let’s face it if one is rudely handled at a facility, even if they receive treatment that addresses their physical needs, they are unlikely to appreciate the facility at which they were terribly treated. And we know that this has in the past been the experience of many of our people in most public facilities. To deliver on UHC this must change. “

He said UHC is a journey that the country must remain on, constantly identifying emerging issues and always developing new ways of dealing with those issues, to ensure beneficiaries get maximum value from the health care system.

In attendance was also CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, Mr Churchill Otieno president Kenya Editors Guild, Dr Rebecca Kiptui-UHC Secretariat, Mr George Ooko-Chair Managed Equipment Services (MES), Mr John Kabuchi-CEO KEMSA among others.