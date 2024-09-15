We are on high alert, police reassure Kenyans

The United States and the United Kingdom have cautioned their citizens in Kenya to remain vigilant amid terror threats.

The National Police Service (NPS) says it is on high alert to counter any security threats across the country.

In a statement, NPS has consequently assured Kenyans of their security noting that its actively engaged to ensure safety for all.

“The National Police Service would like to take this opportunity to reassure members of the public of their safety and security, and reaffirm that NPS Officers deployed across the country remain alert to protect our country” NPS said on X.

The assurance comes just hours after the US Embassy in Nairobi and the UK issued a terror attack warning advising its nationals to exercise heightened vigilance in public areas.

According to the embassy, terrorists may target locations that are highly frequented by their citizens and other foreigners, including tourists in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

“The US Embassy in Nairobi reminds US citizens in Kenya that they should exercise increased caution due to the risks of terrorism and kidnapping. Locations frequented by US citizens and other foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya continue to be target to terrorists,” the alert reads.

In response, the Kenya Police affirms its commitment to the multi-agency security strategy and that it is working closely with other security agencies at national, regional and international levels as well as members of public, through intelligence-led policing.

NPS which has issued toll-free numbers has further called on members of the public to collaborate with the police and report any suspicious activity or persons.

“We call upon all members of public to collaborate with police by reporting any suspicious activity or persons to the nearest police station or our toll-free numbers 112, 991 and 999 or FichuakwaDCI hotline 0800722203” NPS appeals.