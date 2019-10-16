We are ready for grade 4 roll out, assures Magoha

The government is ready for the roll out of the new curriculum in Grade 4 next year.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha assured the public that all is well as noting that Grade Four curriculum designs have been distributed to schools.

The designs are also available at the the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) bookshop.

“I want all teaching and learning materials for Grade 4 to be readily available. Come next year, the system should be up and running,” said Prof. Magoha.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He spoke during the launch of the National Education Sector Strategic Plan 2018-2022 and the Sessional Paper No. 1 of 2019 Wednesday at KICD.

The two documents will enhance quality and inclusive education, training and research.

Textbooks for Grade 4 are being finalized in readiness for supply to schools and the market.

The Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) is being implemented in phases starting with PP1 and PP2, and Grades 1,2 and 3 learners.

KICD boss Dr. Julius Jwan recently met with publishers at the Institute and asked them to expedite the process so that the curriculum support materials are accessed on time.

“The quality of the learning materials must be above board and let publishers adhere to the Ministry of Education guidelines,” said Dr. Jwan.

The Cabinet Secretary further reaffirmed government commitment in making sure that the pupil to textbook ratio of 1:1 is upheld to guarantee quality teaching and learning.

Prof. Magoha asked the education field officers to leave the comfort of their offices and be in the field to inspect schools and ensure quality curriculum delivery.