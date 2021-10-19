The national women’s soccer team Harambee Starlets head coach Charles Okere is optimistic they will register desired result against South Sudan in Wednesday’s 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nation’s qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium Nairobi.

The Kenyan squad has been in residential training preparing for the South Sudan clash with head coach warning of the danger the Bright Starlets pose.

‘’We respect South Sudan as a team and they recently featured at the COSAFA Women’s tournament, now they are here in Kenya preparing to play Kenya so we respect them as a team and during the match we will see how the result will be but we have prepared well and ready to play’’,Okere remarked.

Midfielder Corazon Aquino painted the mood in the squad and their approach to the clash..

‘’Depending with our preparations we take every opponent serious and South Sudan is just like any other opponent, so we take each game at a time, if we win the two legs against South Sudan we will wait for the next opponent’’, Gaspo Fc midfielder said.

Forward Mwanahalima Adam promised the side will give it their all to get a positive outcome ahead of the return leg.

‘’The morale in the squad is high,the coach has done his part,the match is as important like any other,we will work to our best and give Kenyans the win’’,Mwanahalima said.

Kenya is set to face South Sudan tomorrow in the first leg of their 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier with the return leg scheduled October 23rd at the same venue.

Meanwhile Rwanda’s Salima Rhadia Mukansanga has been selected to take charge of the encounter as the centre referee.

She will be assisted by her compatriots Alice Umutesi , First Assistant Referee and Speciose Nyinawabari , Second Assistant Referee, and Aline Umutoni as the Fourth Official.

Aisha Nalule from Uganda will serve as the Match Commissioner while Wycliffe Makanga from Kenya will be the Covid 19 officer.