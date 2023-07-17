We are ready to reconcile Ruto, Raila says Archbishop Anyolo

Nairobi archdiocese Archbishop Philip Anyolo now says religious leaders in the country are ready to reconcile President William Ruto and the opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Anyolo revealed that the inter-religious group of spiritual leaders is ready to mediate talks between the two at a time when a rift between them continues to widen.

While expressing concerns that disagreements between the two politicians could result in political intolerance between their supporters spread across the country, Anyolo stated that while church leaders are already organizing to unite the two, a reunion depends on the willingness of the two.

Speaking at St Bernadette Catholic Church in Ngoingwa area of Thika, Kiambu County during a holy mass and confirmation service, Anyolo condemned demonstrations that have continued to spread in various parts of the country saying they might get out of hand and cause anarchy.

He stated that while the opposition is constitutionally allowed to express themselves through demonstrations, they should not infringe on the right of other Kenyans through destruction of both private and public property.

As a result of increased demonstrations, Anyolo revealed that hungry Kenyans, among them the demonstrators have been streaming to catholic churches in Nairobi begging for food saying that the church cannot sustain food donations to the increasing number of hunger-stricken Kenyans.

He at the same time urged the government to pay attention and find solutions for challenges bedeviling Kenyans including the high cost of living to calm the tensions being witnessed in various parts of the country during mass protests.

On her part, Thika MP Alice Ng’ang’a who was present during the service urged congregants to pray for the country ahead of planned Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday protests saying that Kenya Kwanza government is ready to work and deliver the promises it made to Kenyans.

By Antony Kioko