‘We are right in the middle of a strong third wave’: Health CAS

Health CAS Rashid Aman says Kenya is experiencing more cases of infections that are widespread among the communities.

He noted that the number of those seeking hospitalization in the public and private facilities as a result of complications associated with the Coronavirus disease has in the recent weeks shot up.

“This is evident by the statistics we have been sharing with you in the last two weeks which clearly indicates we are right in the middle of a strong third wave. And as the Cabinet Secretary has already warned, it has come with a vengeance.” Said Dr Rashid

Speaking Tuesday at a press briefing, the CAS said the health facilities are over stretched but not quite overrun due to such situation.

“All our medical teams and health facilities have been adviced to be on high alert and care for our people who need any medical attention. At this juncture I want to thank majority of our healthcare workers who are doing a fantastic job during this period.” Added the CAS

He however aid the Ministry of Health is greatly perturbed by reports appearing in sections of the media that private hospitals are demanding huge sums of money from ailing Kenyans in need of critical care before they can admit them to their ICU and HDU facilities.

“This is not only unethical and callous but unacceptable!” He said

Adding that; “I wish to remind our healthcare providers, both private and public that we are in a pandemic, and this being the case, it is not the time to punish our people through some self seeking money minting oportunistic escapades. Our people have already gone through difficult times with this virus. We cannot add more injury to them.”

He said it was better to save lives than carry the curse of millions of shillings made at the altar of sacrificing our peoples’ health.

“Of what pleasure does such a venture achieve? I want to make a passionate appeal to all our health facilities to soul search on this issue and know that history will judge them harshly for the wrong choices they make during this pandemic. The responsibility of medical facilities and health care workers is to save lives. It is not to profiteer from ailing and poor Kenyans. This mentality of putting money ahead of our peoples lives must stop. That is where other countries like India beat us.” Urged Dr Rashid

He called for best use the cylinders for oxygen storage and distribution during this period.

“Empty idle cylinders in one location can mean loss of life in another location. Those facilities that are holding or may be even hoarding gas cylinders are strongly advised to surrender them immediately to points of refill and redistribution. They must be availed to the manufacturers to ensure a steady supply line of the commodity.”

“But even as we plan for oxygen capacity enhancement in our facilities, people need to ensure they avoid any activities that might expose them to the virus. Let us not have to experiment with our oxygen capacity when we can avoid it. Please ensure you strictly adhere to the containment measures we have advised. Wash your hands with soap and water, wear face masks at all times when in public places, maintain social and physical distance and avoid all forms of gathering be they social or political.” He urged