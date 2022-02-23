We are safe in Raila’s hands, President Uhuru rallies Mt Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta has endorsed ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga as his preferred Presidential successor in the August 9th 2022 elections.

Speaking at the Sagana State lodge where over 5000 guests had congregated for Sagana 3 meeting, President Uhuru rallied Mt Kenya region to support Raila saying, “better the old man, we can sit, negotiate and be reasonable with one another.”

Leaving no holds barred, President Uhuru was in his element speaking fluently in his native Kikuyu language much to the enjoyment of those present.

“I will support Raila this time, for the sake of the peaceful co-existence of our Country. When DP Ruto changes his ways in future we will also consider supporting him when that time comes. I have no personal problem with anybody,” he said.

President Uhuru accused DP Ruto and his lieutenants of overseeing grand theft in government while hiding in church and claiming to be close to God.

In the same breadth, He called out Church leaders for being dishonest saying they are the biggest beneficiaries of monies looted from public coffers.

“Church leaders must also be accountable they should also be honest and stop lying. Don’t receive proceeds of crime then endorse those who have brought the money,” He said.

He said the hustler narrative is a lie and urged leaders from the region to enlighten the youth who have fallen for the same to liberate them.

And on claims he hasn’t delivered in his 10-year term, President Uhuru said his record is second to none, saying he has delivered more than all previous Heads of State.

“Today am telling them to their faces, I have completed all the Projects left behind by President Kibaki, when I took over our economy was at Ksh 5 trillion, I will be handing over to Raila an economy that has grown to Ksh 13 trillion,” He said.

He was emotional at times, explaining to the crowd how he kept DP Ruto abreast on the developments of the Handshake, only for him to deny any knowledge of the same.

“When handshake happened, I told Raila I couldn’t offer him or his people Government positions because I had a prior agreement with DP Ruto. I didn’t sack any one yet we attained the peace we wanted. Tell me you people of Mt Kenya, did I do any wrong in reaching out to mzee Raila? Tell me where I wronged you.” He posed.

His remarks were a culmination of a passionate plea to the people of the vote rich region to hear him and follow the direction he would provide.

In the end divorce papers between these two erstwhile buddies who captured the emotions of the Country as they ascended into presidency in 2013 had been signed or so it seemed.

The DJ was at hand to capture the moment, playing the legendary benga hit ‘Reke Tumanwo’ by Peter Kigia as the enthusiastic crowd sang and danced along.