We are set for Juja, Bonchari mini polls, says IEBC

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it is well prepared to supervise the Juja and Bonchari by-elections on Tuesday next week 18th May.

This is despite a high court ruling in the BBI petitions that the electoral body has no quorum to conduct its business. IEBC in a statement today announced the end of all campaign activities in Juja and Bonchari constituencies as well as wards going to poll on Tuesday.

The official campaign period ended at 6.pm. The commission chair Wafula Chebukati directed that no candidate or their agents will be allowed to continue with any form of campaign.

Chebukati said by law, all campaigns are required to end 48 hours to the election date. At the same time, He said IEBC is cognizant of the COVID-19 pandemic and has taken measures to ensure the safety of voters and polling officials.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He noted that voters will only be admitted to the polling station if they have a properly worn face mask.

Meanwhile, Nyanza Regional Commissioner, Magu Mtindika has assured residents of Bonchari Constituency of peaceful elections on Tuesday next week after deploying several security operatives in the region.

Addressing the press on Saturday at the Kisii County Commissioner’s office in Kisii town, Mtindika said the police have prosecuted three people in court for disrupting peace and they will arraign others on Monday.

He also added that the police have names of people responsible for two vehicles loaded with pangas and crude weapons planning to cause chaos during voting and ordered the County Police Commander to arrest and arraign them on Monday next week.

The Nyanza Regional Commissioner also promised that the police will arrest people involved in voter bribery before the by-election.

Responding to allegations by UDA and ODM parties that the police are intimidating and harassing their candidates and supporters, Mr. Mtindika said the police are doing their work to ensure law and order is maintained during this by-election period.

On Friday, Kisii County Governor James Ongwae in the company of ODM party officials in Kisii town alleged that police officers broke into his residence on Thursday night at 8 pm and disrupted his dinner with Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri and Women Representative, Janet Ongera.

The party which has decried unfair treatment during the campaigns has since condemned the attack.

Jubilee’s candidate Zebedeo Opore has called for a peaceful election as UDA’s Teresa Bitutu and South Mugirango MP, Silvanus Osoro, urge voters to show up in large numbers on Tuesday. They were speaking on Saturday in Bonchari Constituency in the last day campaigns.

Bonchari Constituency by-election will take place on Tuesday next week to fill the vacancy left after the death of Oroo Oyioka earlier this year.