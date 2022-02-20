We are the best bet for Kenyan leadership, OKA

The One Kenya Alliance says it is best placed to give the country the leadership it deserves.

Speaking in Mombasa County, the OKA Principals said they have what it takes to fight corruption and bring the much needed economic transformation.

The Alliance believes it has the answers to the problems facing the country.

Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi and Martha Karua on Sunday urged residents of Mombasa not to overlook their competence going into the August general elections.

The leaders said their Alliance will focus on industrialization and manufacturing so as to create more jobs.

NARK Kenya leader Martha Karua cautioned the electorates against voting in leaders with integrity issues.

On his part, Moi cautioned Mombasa residents that for far too long, the coast region had remained on the sidelines of the national conversations about the future and prosperity of our country and as One Kenya Alliance, they were committed to building a just, inclusive, and prosperous nation with equal opportunities for all.

The One Kenya Alliance was in Mombasa County, just a few kilometres from a rally convened by the Azimio la Umoja.

Kalonzo and his allies in conclusion urged the region to look beyond political parties and vote for personalities.