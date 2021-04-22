‘We can combat this virus and flatten the curve’ Mutua

Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred has called on Kenyans to observe regulations on curfew for the country to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mutua especially asked revellers who frequent bars and restaurants to adhere to government protocols on curfew saying the spike in infections can be attributed to lack of compliance.

He urged Kenyans to discipline themselves and observe safety measures including washing hands, using facemasks, and observing social distancing.

He spoke at his office in Machakos on Thursday when he received donations from African Coffee Roasters, Tononoka Steels Group, Kenya Private Sector Alliance, Kenya Healthcare Foundation and Missionary Sisters of Precious Blood-Machakos to augment the county government’s efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items include oxygen cylinders, multipurpose liquid detergents, hand sanitizers, N95 facemasks, surgical gloves, surgical laminated gowns and disposable aprons.

Dr Mutua thanked the institutions for their gesture and also called on them and other institutions to join in helping the Machakos people in the coming days.

He said the virus is spreading in the country at an alarming rate urging citizens to adhere to measures laid down by the government as well as World Health Organisation.

He added that the pandemic can be overcome but it begins with individual discipline.