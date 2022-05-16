“We did not license this song to Azimio la Umoja,” says Sauti Sol

Sauti Sol “seek legal remedy” for Azimio la Umoja’s violation of copyright.

Kenyan band Sauti Sol has released a statement criticising Azimio la Umoja’s campaign for its “flagrant disregard” of their “basic and fundamental rights to property and freedom of association.”

The statement released on their official pages states in part, “It has come to our attention that the Azimio la Umoja campaign through its flagbearer and presidential candidate, the Right Hon. Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga’s social media accounts (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) have without license nor authority used one of our more popular original compositions, “Extravaganza,” as a soundtrack to the announcement post of the running mate.”

The former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga announced Martha Karua as his running mate in the upcoming elections on Monday afternoon. The band, however, criticised the use of their song “Extravaganza” for the announcement without permission. “Extravaganza” was released in 2019 and features a number of Sol Generation artists alongside Sauti Sol including Nviiri, Bensoul, Crystal Asige and Kaskazini.

Sauti Sol also claimed that the action taken by Azimio’s campaign infringed on their right to property as is guaranteed in Article 4 of the Constitution of Kenya.

“This action is a flagrant disregard of our basic and fundamental rights to property and freedom of association. Through their action, they have taken away the right to own and control what is originally and solely our property and have directly associated us to their campaign without our consent. This is contrary to Article 4 of the Constitution of Kenya,” the statement continued.

Additionally, the statement also reiterated the well-known apolitical stance of the band.

“We would like to make it very clear to our fans, partners and associates, we are not aligned to nor associated with the Azimio La Umoja Campaign or any other Political Movement and/or Party, their Presidential aspirants, Vice Presidential aspirants and candidates at large. We are fully apolitical.”

The statement signed by all four members of the band also states that they will be seeking legal counsel concerning the matter.

“We are disappointed by the Azimio la Umoja Campaign’s blatant disregard of our right to control the use of our copyright. We shall be seeking legal remedy for this clear violation of our copyright.”

Read Sauti Sol’s full statement below.