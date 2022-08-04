We don’t need Chiefs to win this election, Raila tells Ruto

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party flagbearer Raila Odinga has dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto that the State is using Chiefs to manipulate polls slated for Tuesday next week.

Odinga said Thursday while campaigning in Kisumu that his rival had sensed defeat and has now resorted to making attacks towards President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I have told the people running against us that Uhuru is the outgoing President of the republic of Kenya leave him alone. Let him go and retire in peace. If you have a problem face Raila and Martha Karua squarely,” he said

“We will win this election through the vote of the people of Kenya. There is no doubt in my mind that the people of Kenya are going to vote correctly. They are going to vote Azimio,” he added

The ODM leader urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers to vote towards a better leadership.

“I have come here to urge you all to turn out in large numbers. I want 100 per cent turn out, this time not a single vote should go uncast.”

On her part, Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua said if she will spare no one in the fight against corruption.

“We want to assure Kenyans that they will be in a safe pair of hands. We will mercilessly deal with corruption. We must guard our public resources,” she noted

She further told off the Kenya Kwanza brigade over claims that Raila is a project of the State saying there

“We are the project of the people of Kenya. They are corrupt and a project of cartels who want to run our country into bankruptcy,” she stated

With just four days to the election, Karua expressed confidence that the Azimio coalition will win the election with over 60 per cent of cast votes.