We don’t need you in our government, Gachagua tells off Raila

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga is not welcome to the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking at an Interdenominational church service in Karigu-ini, Kenol, in Murang’a County, Gachagua told off Raila on matters of administration and government saying he should focus on sighting the government saying the Kenya Kwanza government did not need any external support from any individual.

He maintained that the President William Ruto-led administration has enough people qualified to advise the Head of State and to run the affairs of government.

This comes as Raila who was speaking in Kisumu on Saturday claimed that the Kenya Kwanza administration has been threatening elected leaders to join the Kenya Kwanza government to get development projects in their regions.

At the same time, Raila threatened to rally supporters to boycott paying taxes if their areas are neglected in matters of development.

DP Gachagua had accompanied President Ruto to grace the occasion, flanked by Cabinet Secretaries Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u (Treasury), Alice Wahome (Water Sanitation) and Peninah Malonza (Tourism).