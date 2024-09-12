We gave our word! Gachagua reminds Sakaja of promise to Wakulima traders

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has publicly addressed Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja following Thursday morning protests by traders from Wakulima Market.

Taking to Facebook, Gachagua urged Sakaja to honour the commitments they made together during the 2022 campaigns, emphasizing the importance of respecting the traders’ livelihoods.

In his message, Gachagua reminded Sakaja of their joint promise to the Wakulima Market traders, made in July 2022, to protect their economic activities.

“Our Constitution provides for public participation before any major decisions that affect the welfare of our citizens are taken,” Gachagua stressed, encouraging Sakaja to hold discussions with the market’s leadership before implementing any relocation plans.

The protests, sparked by the Nairobi County Government’s decision to relocate traders from Wakulima Market to Kangundo Road Market, saw traders clash with police as they demonstrated against the move.

Gachagua’s appeal to Sakaja was personal, saying, “Please, my brother, they are coming to me as I was your guarantor in matters of trust.”

In response, Governor Sakaja acknowledged Gachagua’s concerns with a brief post on Facebook, writing, “My Elder brother H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, you have my number.”

The public exchange between the Deputy President and Nairobi Governor highlights the ongoing tension surrounding the relocation of traders and the delicate balance between development and the livelihoods of the city’s residents.

All eyes are now on the next steps the county government will take in addressing the concerns of the traders even as the Nairobi County Secretary Godfrey Akumali says the relocation is necessary to address critical health, waste management, and law enforcement concerns plaguing the city.

Akumali in addition noted that traders most affected by the relocation will be those dealing in potatoes, pineapples, oranges, and onions.