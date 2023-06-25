We have a plan, President Ruto vows to address high cost of living

We have a plan, President Ruto vows to address high cost of...

President William Ruto says the government has put in place adequate plans to reduce high cost of living.

The head of state pledged to boost food production, create markets for farmers as well as value addition programs as part of government’s efforts to address the rising cost of living.

“We have a plan on what we want to do bring down the cost living,” he said

Ruto spoke on Sunday during a thanksgiving service in Kajiado County.

To address unemployment, the President the housing project will create jobs for Kenyans among other strategies.

“We must have a practical deliberate plan on what our young people are going to do with education and skills,” said Ruto

Additionally, the president stated his government has allocated more resources towards construction of schools, employment of teachers as well as disbursed funds to counties

“This year January we employed 35,000 teachers. In the 2023 budget the government has set aside funds to employ 25,000 more teachers. We are also employing an additional 1,700 to teach in our technical institutions,” the President said

The President further pledged to support counties in implementing their development agenda saying the national government has cleared all disbursements meant for devolved units.

“Counties have 100 percent support from the national government. If counties succeed, our nation Kenya will succeed. We are going to work with you to take the country forward,” he stated