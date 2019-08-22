The Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology (ICT) has set up a 40-terabyte storage facility to accommodate data collected in the national population and housing census slated for this weekend.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru during the intergovernmental media briefing announced that at least three terabytes are required to store information collected through data capture kits deployed across the country.

Mucheru who was speaking today in Nairobi at a joint inter-ministerial media briefing with his Cabinet Colleagues Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government Dr. Fred Matiang’i and The National Treasury and Planning Ukur Yatani

Mucheru assured Kenyans of the safety of their data saying that they will use locally manufactured seven inch tablets with softwares that are local.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The CS stated that by using locally assembled gadgets and software, the management of the data will be within their control, adding that they have also created data centre which will be under consistent monitoring.

“No one, not even the enumerators will be able to change our data. No data will also be lost because we have adequate and sufficient data storage,” the CS said.

He assured Kenyans that the data needed in the census are fairly different from those gotten from Huduma number process.

Mucheru was categorical that only the Government Spokesperson Col. (Rtd.) Cyrus Oguna and Kenya National Bureau of Stastics (KNBS) Director General will be the only ones mandated to give briefs on the ongoing census activity.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics will for the first time conduct an electronic countrywide census, costing Sh18.5 billion.

The CS stated that the computer software to be used has already been designed, developed and tested and is ready for use come August 24.

Moi University and the Jomo Kenya University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) have assembled 164,700 data-capture devices at the cost of Sh15, 000 each.