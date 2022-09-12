We have no time for sideshows and blackmails, DAP-K hits back at Savula

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) has pledged its full support to Kakamega governor-elect Fernandes Barasa amid an emerging rivalry with his Deputy Ayub Savula.

In a tweet Monday morning, Savula said he had an agreement with Azimio la Umoja coalition party as well as Barasa to share power equally.

“I am not a Deputy Governor. I am Co-Governor of Kakamega. That was our agreement as Azimio la Umoja in Kakamega County,” he stated

“Constitutionally, Kakamega has ten ministries. Barasa will take five ministries and I will take five others,” he added

However, DAP-K dismissed the claims by Savula and vowed to rally behind the leadership of Barasa.

“As a coalition partner, we shall support Fernandes Barasa to deliver to Kakamega County people on his promises pegged on Maendeleo na Usawa devoid of sideshows and blackmails. We have an agreement to deliver devolution fruits to the people after the swearing in on Thursday.” DAP-K said in a tweet

On Saturday during a funeral in Lugari, Savula claimed he was coerced into supporting the Azimio coalition.

“I have not mentioned it to anyone but today I will go public about it. It is the coercion from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) that forced me to support the Azimio coalition.

“They arrested me together with my two wives at night on fictitious charges,” he said