We have received 237 complaints over police conduct, IPOA says

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is investigating 237 cases of alleged police excesses during the opposition protests.

Appearing before the National Dialogue committee the authority’s Chairperson Ann Makori said 359 people have filed complaints on the conduct of the police during the alleged high cost of living protest sponsored by the opposition months ago.

According to Makori, 57 Kenyans lost their lives and not 73 as earlier claimed by the opposition.

IPOA said it is in receipt of a number of complaints against the Inspector General on the management of the service.

So far, IPOA has submitted over 500 reports to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution and wants to be allowed prosecutorial powers to adequately discharge its mandate.

IPOA further recommended that the forensic labs meant to carry out postmortems currently under the stewardship of the DCI be made independent from security institution to avoid tinkering with findings.

Elsewhere, the Kanini Kega and Sabina Chege led Jubilee wing presented their memorandum mainly seeking address the infighting that have been witnessed in the party for the last few months over its leadership.

Report by Abdiaziz Hashim