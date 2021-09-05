We have to take one game at a time, says Moim

The national women’s volleyball team captain Mercy Moim has said they will approach each game cautiously during the upcoming Africa Nations Championships which is set to begin on September 10 in Kigali.

The long serving team attacker is banking on her experience to lead her teammates in Rwanda in containing their opponents especially Cameroon which has dominated the African scene since 2017 in Yaoundé when they defeated Kenya 3-0 in the final to bag their maiden title.

“Our focus is not Cameroon alone because we don’t know how other teams like Rwanda and Senegal are training. We have to take each game at a time and I am hopeful the girls will do Kenya proud like we have done before” she stated.

The 18-member squad converged at the Nyayo National Gymnasium on Wednesday in a residential camp for preparations ahead of the continental showpiece.

Head Coach Paul Bitok who included DCI duo of Veronica Adhiambo and Josephine Wafula in the national team after their top performance during the playoffs urged the federation to facilitate a lot of programs for the youth.

“There is need to have the youth and junior programs so that we can participate in the Africa Youth and World volleyball Championships.This will help us to have a proper transition system considering how most of our players are ageing and replacement is inevitable” said Bitok.

Kenya Pipeline centre player Yvonne Sinaida has also earned her maiden call-up to the Malkia Strikers squad which is mostly dominated by the players who participated in the last month’s Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

The women’s championship runs from September 10-20 at the Kigali Arena while the men’s version will begin three days earlier running until September 16 at the same venue.