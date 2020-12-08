‘We must engage with the leadership of our medics’ says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to get their priorities right.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had plunged Kenya into serious economic crisis that called for special attention.

“To deal with these challenges that threaten our survival, we must start by focussing on how to deal with the health pandemic,” he said.

This, he said, could be handled by ensuring that healthcare workers, particularly those at the frontline, are protected and their issues taken care of.

The Deputy President spoke Tuesday in Ainamoi Constituency in Kericho County during the funeral service of Lieutenant-General (rtd) John Koech whom he described as a “bold patriot who faithfully served and defended Kenya with distinction and honour”.

He was accompanied by Energy CS Charles Keter, Kericho Governor Prof Paul Chepkwony, Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai, MPs Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet).

Others were Millicent Omanga (nominated), Silvanus Maritim (Ainamoi), Johana Ng’eno (Emurua Dikirr), Nelson Koech (Belgut) and Geoffrey King’ang’i (Mbere South).

“We must engage with the leadership of our medics so that we can address the issues that they have raised,” Dr Ruto argued.

He said it was irresponsible for a section of leaders to claim that some political processes should be completed “before we address the pandemic and the challenges facing medical care workers”.

At the same time, the Deputy President asked Kenyans to follow the guidelines of medical experts “because of this deadly pandemic”.

His sentiments were echoed by CS Keter who said the extraordinary challenge called for Kenyans to be alert, and take care of themselves.

On his part, Mr Murkomen asked the church to step forward, and speak the truth to power during this tough time.

“Instead of putting money in politics, let us channel more resources in confronting COVID-19. These referendum campaigns are worsening the already dire situation,” he added.