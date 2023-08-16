‘We must liberate devolution from corruption’ says Ruto

President William Ruto has warned of stern action against officials who misuse public resources.

He said as much as the Government continues to support devolution in transforming lives of Kenyans, he will not have mercy on those who misuse funds.

President Ruto called on the need for prudent use of resources to initiate more development projects aimed at empowering the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

“As far as I can tell, it was never the spirit or intent of the people of Kenya to devolve corruption, mismanagement and malpractices to the counties,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State regretted that many counties have evolved into notorious epicentres of wanton looting, with everyone, from governors and county executive to junior officers being implicated in a wild free-for all at the expense of essential service delivery.

“Many innocent Kenyans are victimized, underserved or altogether neglected on a daily basis because of this devolved criminality,” he said

He cautioned that counties must not become drivers of scandal, incubators of graft or embezzlement hubs, saying the people of Kenya deserve better, and they must be rid of ‘this reckless betrayal’.

“It will not be business as usual. We must liberate devolution from corruption,” he said.

President Ruto made it clear that corruption will be treated at all levels of government as a high priority law enforcement issue requiring expeditious and decisive response.

“Regardless of position, office or other status, any person implicated in the loss of public funds, whether in the national or devolved government, must encounter the punitive consequences of their actions in full,” said Dr Ruto.

He asked the agencies concerned to move with speed and attend to the many cases of corruption that are festering in many counties.

President Ruto, at the same time, said ditigitalisation and automation remain solution to poor governance and attainment of efficient service delivery.

“I therefore encourage you to embark on the journey of integrating digital solutions and ICT to service delivery and project implementation,” said President Ruto.

The Head of State commended the many counties that have responded positively to his call of planting trees, as well as programmes and projects to restore depleted or degraded landscapes and ecosystems.

“Climate action and environmental conservations must be seen to be an integral component of transformation. It is also an opportunity for inter-governmental cooperation,” said Dr Ruto.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi urged counties to ensure accountable and transparent use of resources.

“It’s time counties explore innovative ways of creating income generating projects to avoid over reliance on the national government,” said Mr Kingi.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said devolution has impacted the society positively by transforming lives of ordinary people.

“The only remaining focus is to tackle the problem of pending bills,” said Mr Mudavadi.

Chairperson of the Council of Governors Anne Waiguru said devolution has transformed the lives of millions of Kenyans since its inception.

“As managers in our counties, we will endeavor to meet the aspirations of our people,” said Ms Waiguru.

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman said Kenya was becoming the destination of choice for many because it’s the most stable democracy in the region.

She said last year’s General Election was free and fair, having confirmed by the Supreme Court.

“What I witnessed was nothing short of remarkable. Kenya held what many analysts and commentators say was free, fairest and most credible election in Kenyan history,” she said.

She said the country remains gateway to not only East Africa wealth but also Africa as a whole that need to be exploited.

Ms Whitman praised the ongoing efforts eliminate corruption in the country.

He said it was impressive that there were positive efforts in the fight against corruption in Kenya.

“President Ruto has introduced firm measures to eliminate corruption that has led to sacking of top Government officials involved in the vice,” said Ms Whitman.

She noted that the kind of tertiary education in Kenya has made it possible for the country to have the best workforce in the world.

Chair of the Devolution Donor Working Group Amb Ole Thonke said Devolution in Kenya has become a game changer in transforming lives of the people.

He said the timely dispatch of money to counties by the national government remains key to efficient and prompt service delivery.

“The move by President Ruto and his administration to send funds to counties at the right time must be applauded,” he said.

Source PSC