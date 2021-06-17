We must unite to ascend to power, Ngilu warns Kamba leaders

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has warned the Kamba community against being held hostage by politics of ethnicity.

The Governor who enjoys considerable support in the region challenged Kamba leaders to unite and stop playing regional politics.

She said for the community to clinch the top seat in 2022, the leaders engaging in supremacy battles to control the two million-strong voting bloc, must come together and forming a national alliance.

“If we concentrate on regional politics, we will never ascend to power, but if we unite as leaders, we will all win” she said during an interview with Radio Citizen ‘Jambo Kenya’ show.

The bloc is politically divided ahead of the poll with Governors Alfred Mutua and Kivutha Kibwana interested in the top seat, while region Kingpin Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed he will not support a candidate from another region.

Former Senator Johnstone Muthama on the other hand is busy rallying support for Deputy President William Ruto’s Presidency, through the United Democratic Alliance party after he fell out with Kalonzo.

Ngilu who wields great influence in eastern Kenya, has been pushing the Kamba leaders to work with ODM leader Raila Odinga and field one candidate.

Raila is on record supporting Ngilu’s call, but Kalonzo has declared he will not shelve his Presidential bid to support Raila.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview with NTV, the Wiper party leader said he would rather retire, than support Raila.

At the same time, Ngilu who is a fierce critic of DP William Ruto fired a salvo at him for abdicating his government responsibilities.

She claimed the DP was the enemy within, out to derail the Jubilee development agenda by engaging in 2020 political sideshows.

The DP @WilliamsRuto needs to refocus and help President Uhuru Kenyatta deliver the promises they both made together to Kenyans. His engagement in 2022 sideshows with his lieutenants from within government only serves to derail government programs. @RadioCitizenFM #JamboKenya — Charity Ngilu (@mamangilu) June 17, 2021

She hailed the recent consultative meeting held at Statehouse bringing together Lower Eastern leaders ahead of the Presidents tour of the region at the end of the month.

The President will be in Machakos and Makueni on June 28 and Kitui on June 29 where he will inspect and commission a number of projects.

Governor Kivutha did not attend the meeting convened by the President.