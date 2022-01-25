We must unite to save our nation’s future, Raila asserts

Oranga Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has vowed to prioritize inclusivity if Kenyans accord him the opportunity to be the country’s fifth president.

Speaking at a meeting with leaders drawn from the Maasai and GEMA communities in Nairobi on Tuesday, the former Prime Minister said lack of unity has derailed the country from realizing its development aspirations.

During the meeting organized by the Mount Kenya Foundation, Odinga promised to ensure Kenya takes the next step by becoming a nation devoid of negative ethnicity.

“We can change it (Kenya) but we must change it together. This is the Kenya that I am dreaming about. Ethnicity will be there. There is positive and negative ethnicity. We should be proud to be who we are.” he said

“For instance, you are a Maasai by identity, be proud, but don’t think you are better than a Kikuyu, a Luo or a Mkamba. We are all Kenyans. Every Kenyan must be proud to be a Kenyan. And we can make this country great.” noted the former PM

He said Kenya possesses abundant natural resources as well as human resource capacity and skillsets. As per Raila, unity will save the country’s institutions, people, and its future.

The African Union envoy on infrastructure development insists that it is possible to fast track the nation’s development if both the citizens and the leaders are determined. He said little can be achieved if Kenyans fail to embrace unity.

Under Azimio la Umoja, Odinga promises to ensure Kenyans team up and work together so that Kenya can reclaim its rightful place in the community of nations of the world.

“I want us to work together. The Maa, the Mount Kenya, the Lake Region (Luos, Luhya’s, and Kisii’s, and so on), the Coast, Northeastern, Eastern and Rift Valley. If we get them to rally behind our ideology of Azimio la Umoja we will be able to unite our people.” He said

He gave an example of Germany which he said was a tribal country many years ago. On this basis, Odinga noted that the fought each other.

“They hated each other. There is a time they fought for 33 years of civil war until Otto Von Bismarck came to power and united them. And he transformed Germany into a modern country.”

“Today the Germans are proud people. They will tell you look at Mexcewdes bence, look at BMW, it can only be made by German technology.” He said

He likened Azimio la Umoja with the clarion call by Otto Von Bismarck to the German people – the call to unity.

“Let the people of Kenya unite, that is the basis of growth and development. And it is possible for the people of Kenya to unite.” He said

Leaders who attended the meeting including Kiambu Governor James Nyoro and his Kajiado counterpart Joseph Ole Lenku called on Kenyans to rally behind the former premier in August 2022 elections, saying he is the best person to succeed President Kenyatta.