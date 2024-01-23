We must win the fight against illicit brews – Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for proper legal frameworks in the fight against illicit brews, drugs, and substance abuse.

Speaking on Tuesday after holding a meeting with MCAs from Nyandarua County, the DP vowed to sustain the war to against drugs and substance abuse particularly in the Mt Kenya region.

Gachagua commended the MCAs for enacting the Nyandarua County Alcoholic Drinks Act, 2023 to provide structural support to ending illicit brew menace in the devolved unit.

“Alongside Governor Dr Kiare Badilisha, who has assented the Bill into law, the leaders have displayed immense courage and determination in true service to the people by enacting a people-centred legal framework regulating manufacturing, distribution and sale of alcohol,” he said.

The DP urged county governments to enact similar laws to eradicate the challenge of drugs abuse across the country.