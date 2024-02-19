We must work together to change Kenya – President Ruto

President William Ruto has issued a rallying call to Kenya Kwanza MPs, urging them to leverage their parliamentary influence to steer the country towards transformative change.

Speaking during the Joint National Executive Retreat and Parliamentary Group consultative meeting in Naivasha on Monday, the President urged MPs to push for polices that foster economic empowerment and opportunities for all Kenyans.

“We must work together towards the realisation of our Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda that aims at expanding economic opportunities for Kenyans. To achieve this, leaders must have the courage to prioritise what is right for the country. This is the time to deliver on our commitments to the people,” said Ruto.

“We have a manifesto that I believe, if implemented, and when implemented, it can transform Kenya. We have the numbers, both in the Senate and in the National Assembly, to assist us to change Kenya,” he added.

The head of state acknowledged the temptation to focus on the next election, urging the Kenya Kwanza team to prioritise the welfare of Kenyans.

“I know there is always a temptation to do what politicians do. And that is to focus on the next election. I want to urge you. Let’s do what leaders would do. Let’s focus on the transformation of our country. And let us focus on what contribution we can make to change the destiny of our country by focusing on the next generation,” he stated.

The meeting, which brought together Cabinet Secretaries, top officials in the executive and legislature aims to assess the performance of the Kenya Kwanza administration as well as achievements since assuming office in September 2022.

In a statement on Sunday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said the retreat will review the GOK Lab Report, based on the 15 key parameters, that were deployed to assess government performance across the 23 ministries, 51 state departments and 348 Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGAs).