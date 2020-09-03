‘We never received some Jack Ma Covid donations’ CAS Obure reveals

It is now confirmed that some COVID-19 donations to Kenya from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma through his Alibaba Foundation never arrived in the country.

Appearing before National Assembly Health Committee on Thursday, Transport CAS Chris Obure disclosed that they never received 21 packages of assorted medical supplies from Ethiopia.

“We were supposed to receive 697 packages but when the consignment arrived at JKIA we received 21 packages less. That shortfall was in Ethiopia and not Kenya. We hope at the end of the matter we will receive these 21 packages” he said.

The donations were shipped to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, which houses the African Union headquarters, before being distributed to the 54 African countries, Kenya among them.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



CAS Obure hard-pressed to explain the contents of missing packages #Jackma donations #covid19. ^MK pic.twitter.com/UkJmbLhDDi — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 3, 2020

CAS Obure: The Ministry of Health has confirmed to me that it has been in touch with the Ethiopian authorities who have promised a response #jackma donations #covid19. The matter is still alive ^MK pic.twitter.com/leogPL4UWh — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 3, 2020

Obure made it clear to the MPs who had piled pressure on him to disclose the contents of the missing supplies that he was not aware of what they were and monetary value.

There have been allegations that some of the Covid-19 donations were either sold to private companies while others were diverted, claims that have been dismissed by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Wednesday before the same committee.

CAS Obure: We received what we received in the manner in which it was packaged and dispatched from the source (Jack Ma Foundation (China). Am not aware if there was any repackaging in Addis Ababa #Jackma #covid19 ^MK pic.twitter.com/1b93suvWrM — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 3, 2020

He further rebuffed claims by some members that the donations may have been repackaged from Ethiopia maintaining that they received them in the manner they were dispatched from China.

“ The Ministry realised that the 21 packages were missing after verifying with the parking documents from China. I assure you we will continue to pursue the matter with the Ministry of Health to ensure they are delivered,” Obure said.

Felix Ateng Director – Government Clearing Agency who also appeared before the house team reiterated that the missing packages never reached Nairobi and that he immediately notified the Health ministry of the development.

Felix Ateng Director – Government Clearing Agency on missing #Jackma donations. Upon receiving the consignment, we discovered 21 packages were missing and the MOH is following up with Ethiopian government where the goods originated from ^MK pic.twitter.com/uVIF7DS6Om — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 3, 2020

It is still not clear how the packages went missing, whether it was from China or Ethiopia with the legislators insisting that to get to the bottom of the matter, the movement of the consignment should be tracked afresh from Jack Ma foundation in China.

Committee members defy chair Sabina appeal to rest the matter (missing packages) promising to pursue with health ministry. Members demand tracking of the consignment from #JackMa foundation and who takes responsibility ^MK pic.twitter.com/y0KnH07us1 — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 3, 2020

On further questioning, Obure said the matter squarely lies with Health and Foreign Affairs ministries explaining that his ministry was involved because the government clearing agency then was administratively under the Transport ministry but has been moved to Treasury in the latest government reorganisation.