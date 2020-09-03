‘We never received some Jack Ma Covid donations’ CAS Obure reveals

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
15

The first shipment by Jack Ma arrived in the Country in April

It is now confirmed that some COVID-19 donations to Kenya from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma through his Alibaba Foundation never arrived in the country.

Appearing before National Assembly Health Committee on Thursday, Transport CAS Chris Obure disclosed that they never received 21 packages of assorted medical supplies from Ethiopia.

“We were supposed to receive 697 packages but when the consignment arrived at JKIA we received 21 packages less. That shortfall was in Ethiopia and not Kenya. We hope at the end of the matter we will receive these 21 packages” he said.

The donations were shipped to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, which houses the African Union headquarters, before being distributed to the 54 African countries, Kenya among them.

Obure made it clear to the MPs who had piled pressure on him to disclose the contents of the missing supplies that he was not aware of what they were and monetary value.

There have been allegations that some of the Covid-19 donations were either sold to private companies while others were diverted, claims that have been dismissed by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Wednesday before the same committee.

He further rebuffed claims by some members that the donations may have been repackaged from Ethiopia maintaining that they received them in the manner they were dispatched from China.

“ The Ministry realised that the 21 packages were missing after verifying with the parking documents from China. I assure you we will continue to pursue the matter with the Ministry of Health to ensure they are delivered,” Obure said.

Felix Ateng Director – Government Clearing Agency who also appeared before the house team reiterated that the missing packages never reached Nairobi and that he immediately notified the Health ministry of the development.

It is still not clear how the packages went missing, whether it was from China or Ethiopia with the legislators insisting that to get to the bottom of the matter, the movement of the consignment should be tracked afresh from Jack Ma foundation in China.

On further questioning, Obure said the matter squarely lies with Health and Foreign Affairs ministries explaining that his ministry was involved because the government clearing agency then was administratively under the Transport ministry but has been moved to Treasury in the latest government reorganisation.

 

