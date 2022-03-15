“We shall pay you back in equal measure,” Ruto to Mudavadi, Wetangula

Deputy President William Ruto with humility and gratitude thanked Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his counterpart Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula for showing Kenyans from all walks of life that they can work together.

Ruto, addressing delegates at the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday said that the decision to form the Kenya kwanza outfit birthed a new paradigm shift.

“It was both your decisions to make to join UDA, you broke the chains from the ones who have held Kenya captive and stated that you will work to change the fortunes of Kenyans,” he added.

Mudavadi in turn stated that Kenyans must free themselves from the Stockholm syndrome (an emotional response that happens to some abuse and hostage victims when they have positive feelings toward an abuser or captor.)

The ANC party leader said that his partnership with Ruto was formed to liberate Kenyans from this syndrome and that come election day on the 9th of August 2021, Kenyans can vote to save themselves from captivity.

In addition, Mudavadi noted that the Kenyan economy was at the moment facing numerous challenges which include shortcomings of governance, food prices skyrocketing and a challenging economy.

“We must send a clear message that we intend as Kenya Kwanza to make sure resources are utilized for the direct benefit of the people of Kenya, we also want leaders who will show humility towards others and those who will not betray others,” he concluded.

Wetangula speaking at the NDC also backed the decision by UDA to nominate Ruto as their flag bearer saying that the decision made was one that reflected the decision of Kenyans.

The Ford Kenya party leader also said that he was confident in the decision made because Kenyans have trust and confidence in Ruto.

“The decision made by UDA defines you (Ruto) as different from them (government) because you have insisted on focusing on production then consumption as opposed to consumption then production,” he said.

On her part, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru said that it was time to pay a good deed with another good deed referring to the ‘tano yangu, tano yako slogan.’

Waiguru in her remarks said that it was time for the mountain to pay the debt owed to Ruto adding that in the next 147 days, she had every confidence that he would emerge as the incumbent President.

In addition, the Kirinyaga Governor said that it was through Ruto’s support that most women in the party had decided to vie for various seats in the next government.

“As women of Kenya, we want to thank you for the support you give us. Because of your encouragement, many women have taken up the challenge to vie for various positions in the next government,” she said.

In finality, Waiguru noted that many party members had gone through persecutions because of standing with Ruto, but stated that they have refused to be traded into a side with no agenda and no plan for the people of Kenya.

Speaking at the same event, Aden Duale who is the Member of Parliament for Garissa Township and immediate Majority Leader of the National Assembly of Kenya under the Jubilee Party said that Kenyans were tired of politics of betrayal by those who occupy the highest offices.

“I beg you Ruto when you get into office, do not allow brokers and thugs who will work in your office to humiliate the office of the deputy president in future,” he urged.

Duale in addition said that this year would be a turning point in the history of Kenya, “it will be between the ordinary citizens and the bourgeoisie. This election will be about the debt borrowed courtesy of the handshake brothers.”

In finality, Duale said that the government being formed after the August election will be one that must stop extrajudicial killings and must protect the innocent Kenyans.