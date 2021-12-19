We shall stand with you, Mombasa elders assure Raila

Elders from all the six sub-counties of Mombasa County have Sunday unanimously resolved to rally the communities living in the county behind ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s bid to become the country’s fifth President.

In what was dubbed as the Mombasa Declaration at the Sheikh Khalifa Hall in Mombasa town, the over 10,000 elders drawn from Mvita, Changamwe, Likoni, Jomvu, Nyali and Nyali Sub-Counties said of all the candidates vying for the top seat, only Raila Odinga has the interests of the people of the Coast at heart and it will be prudent for them to support him to achieve his dream of leading this country.

The elders said Mr. Odinga has for over the years been championing for the rights of the Coastal people saying even devolution, which is his brainchild has helped resolve some of the pertinent issues they have faced for years such as marginalization and landlessness.

Responding to the elders’ resolution, Mr. Odinga said the issues facing the region are unique and only need a person who understands them to fix.

“This is a region blessed with many natural resources, we want the people of the Coast to benefit from them and build their economy and that of the country”, he said.

PL @RailaOdinga is currently meeting with Elders from all the sub-counties in Mombasa County at Sheikh Khalifa Hall. The message here is One Kenya, One People. Taking Azimio la Umoja to the people. The meeting has been organized by Dep. PL @HassanAliJoho #TukoTayari #Inawezekana pic.twitter.com/4mJCDQkV29 — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) December 19, 2021

He said the issue of squatters has been a thorn in the flesh for many years since independence and hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta for working hard to resolve it.

“If elected President to succeed him, I will pick from where he would have left to ensure the people of this region suffer no more, it is the responsibility the government to ensure all Kenyans live a good life and share the National cake equally” he added.

The ODM leader said his agenda is to have every child gets an education to the highest level saying that he will work with experts to ensure Universal Free Education is realized upto the highest level of education.

“It is doable. And with proper management of resources and bringing an end to corruption, we can achieve this” he said.

On health matters, Mr. Odinga regretted that in this time and era, people still have to be detained in hospitals for lack of money to pay for their treatment in hospitals saying this is something that must be brought to an end.

“We have the vision, the will and the solution to this problem. Expectant mothers will no longer have to walk for long distances to bring new life in the world, we have to fix our health sector and the time is now” he said.

Mr. Odinga said the people of the region can gain from the waters of the Indian Ocean saying that through tourism, many young people can get employment opportunities to earn a living.

“That is why we are talking about the blue economy, and we have to make good use of the natural resources available here to build our economy and create more employment opportunities” he added.

He called on Kenyans to embrace unity saying no country can prosper when her citizens are disunited.

“Unity is what I will continue preaching. We have to live one another regardless of our political differences” he said.

The Governor of Mombasa County Mr. Hassan Ali Joho who was the convener of the meeting said he will work closely with other leaders from the Coast region with the aim of preaching unity among the locals.

“As the people of Mombasa, we are fully behind you (Mr. Odinga) and we shall extend this to other parts of the region” he said.

DPL @HassanAliJoho says the UNITY of the people of the Coast can NOT be compromised and that they will only support a person who has been fighting for their interests for over their years. Mvita MP @A_S_Nassir says Mombasa is UNITED behind PL @RailaOdinga #TheMombasaDeclaration pic.twitter.com/4qA296uM7b — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) December 19, 2021

Mr. Joho said Mr. Odinga has stood with the people of the region, fought for their rights and championed for their needs at all costs in both instances while in opposition and government.

“Raila understands our issues more than any other person because he has mastered the art of learning and understanding the problems facing Kenyans and given a chance he will solve them” added Mr. Joho.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir said the people of Mombasa County were fully behind Mr. Odinga’s candidature and that as local leaders they will cross cross all parts of the county and beyond popularizing his bid.

“We want Raila to be our 5th President and we have to walk the talk by telling people the truth about him”, he said.

Other leaders present included the MPs Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe) Badi Twalib (Jomvu) and Islamic Preacher Sheikh Juma Ngao among others.