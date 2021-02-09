We shouldn’t give in to ethnicity, Ruto charges

Deputy President William Ruto has asked politicians not to diminish President Uhuru Kenyatta’s profile to that of a Mt Kenya leader.

He said it was unfortunate that a section of leaders were branding the President as a tribal leader.

Dr Ruto noted that President Kenyatta was elected by Kenyans from every part of the country to be a symbol of national unity.

“If you say President Kenyatta is the leader of this (Central) region, then who is our leader?” He posed.

Speaking today during the burial of Thika MP Patrick Wainaina’s mother in Mang’u, Kiambu County, Dr Ruto said he has never considered himself as a the leader of Rift Valley but a servant of all Kenyans.

He asked leaders to shun tribal politics and serve Kenyans irrespective of their ethnicity.

“When we plan for the country’s development? let us plan for every single Kenyan.” He said

The Deputy President asked leaders to team up and work towards a peaceful, prosperous and united country

He said: “We cannot allow the country to go back to the politics of tribalism; we want to work together and move the country forward.”

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria faulted Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju for expelling Irungu Kang’ata as Senate Majority Whip terming the decision as fraudulent.

The Gatundu South legislator asked politicians to shun dishonesty in politics.

“Mr Kang’ata has been disciplined for speaking the truth,” noted Mr Kuria.

Present were Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, MPs Anne Wanjiku (Gatundu South, Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Jude Njomo (Kiambu town), Jonah Mburu (Lari), Martha Wangari (Gilgil), Sabina Chege (Murang’a County), Kanini Kega (Kieni), Gichimu Githinji (Gichugu), Nganga Kinga’ra (Ruiru) and Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete).