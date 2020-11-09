We support BBI 100%, Pastoralist community leaders say

The Pastoralists Parliamentary Group (PPG) and the Frontier Counties Development Council have distanced themselves from claims that they oppose the Building Bridges Initiative report. The two groups have instead said they unequivocally back the document noting that it clearly contains benefits to their people.

Speaking after a meeting with Opposition leader Raila Odinga at a Nairobi hotel, the group led by PPG chair Alois Letoimanga insists that it has never taken a stand against the BBI. The leaders argue that they have only proposed the inclusion of issues they believe will improve the document.

Chairman of pastoralists parliamentary group PPG -Letoimanga

“When we had a meeting in Nairobi, we were not against the BBI. We were just raising issues that concern us. We are very grateful that we have been listened to.” Letoimanga said

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo supported this position. She said BBI has a lot of gains for us as pastoralist communities.

“We cannot as pastoralists oppose BBI. We must be on board, we are in govt, and we must sit on the table and iron out issues under contention just the same way other communities have done.” She said

Dullo, a first woman senator in North Eastern insists that a number of issues touching on the pastoralists have been represented in the document, warning that the BBI process must be divorced from 2022 succession politics.

They insist that the issue of revenue allocation to counties holds promise to the pastoralist communities and that gains made must be protected.

“From the time we got devolution we have realized that pastoralist counties have gained a lot and we don’t want to lose those gains. It’s like we got independence after the promulgation of the 2010 constitution.”Letoimanga said

His sentiments received support from Governor Ali Roba, the governor of Mandera, and a member of Frontier county development council, who maintained that their concerns are not political in nature.

“Some issues were reported out of context. We just want our issues included. It’s not the issue of opposition or other issues as contextualized before. Our issues have been heard. They are not controversial. Its basic issues aimed at empowering our people.” Roba remarked

While noting that there are issues that are pertinent to the pastoralist group, Raila, a co-principal in the BBI process, disclosed that they shall be taken into consideration as they formulate the way forward on the matter.

“We have had a cordial discussion with these representatives. This is the fourth meeting and there is quite an agreement on many issues. They have raised issues of revenue sharing, equalization fund, livestock marketing authority. Those issues will be taken on board.” He said

Raila noted that the pastoralist group has appointed three representatives that will sit down with the technical team, to iron out some of those concerns.

“This is a region that has undergone historical marginalization from the colonial period through the post-independence era and we want to change this so that we can unlock the potential of this region and have growth centers throughout these other areas,” Ex-Premier assured

He maintained that the recently released document is meant to deal with critical issues affecting the country.

“It has taken a long time. We appointed a team in 2018. It has taken two years on this journey. It is a journey that is important and crucial for the people of our country so that we can be able to unlock the potential of our country.” He said

The meeting was attended by several government officials including Cabinet secretaries, Chief Administrative Secretaries, Permanent secretaries, led by Treasury CS Ukur Yattani.

“As leaders in government, we are not going to be left behind in this process.” Said Yattani