“We Watch Kenyan” initiative launched at iHub

The campaign is supported by the Kenya Film Commission.

An initiative dubbed “We Watch Kenyan” stylised as #Wewatchkenyan, aimed at promoting local film content, as well as building a community of Kenyan creatives who watch Kenyan content, was launched at iHub Nairobi, during the debut of the monthly MyMovies.AfricaTM watch party.

During the launch, the Kenya Film Commission (KFC) reiterated its commitment to growing the screen-going culture in the country, by deliberately putting in place programmes such as the Drive-in Cinema, Reel County Film Festival and the School Outreach Programme.

Officiating the launch, the Film Development Officer of Kenya Film Commission, Mr John Kyalo said, “The Kenyan film industry has indeed come of age. This is a significant milestone for the creative industry in the country. As a commission, it is our overriding goal to create an enabling environment, where Kenyan filmmakers have a supportive infrastructure in place to support production and distribution, and also create platforms where this content can be consumed”.

Mr Kyalo officiated the ceremony on behalf of KFC CEO Mr Timothy Owase.

The launch featured the screening of the Kenyan crime thriller, Why U Hate, this past Wednesday. The watch party, which was also live via Zoom, also included a very interactive hour-long Question & Answer session with the Writer Wanju Kase, the two directors Jante Juma & Robert Kamau as well as Kalasha Award-winning Actress Ellah Maina, lead actor in the film Bernard Irungu, cinemaphotographer Shammer Agila and set designer Cynthia Kanario.

The second watch party is scheduled to take place on August 31st. The second screening will feature the iconic Nairobi Half-Life on its 10th anniversary. Tickets are available for purchase here.